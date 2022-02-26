Lions have fifth-most total draft capital to use in 2022

It’s a critical offseason for the Detroit Lions to build upon the late-season momentum from 2021. The good news for Detroit is that the team and GM Brad Holmes have considerable resources in the 2022 NFL draft to load up with more talent.

Per Warren Sharp of NBC Sports, the Lions have the fifth-most total draft value in April’s draft. Detroit’s cache of value includes the No. 2 overall pick and also the final pick in the first round.

Three teams with multiple picks in the top 20 overall–the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants–have the highest figures. The Jets and Giants each have two picks in the top 10 overall. The draft value assessment does include projected compensatory picks, which will be awarded soon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also have more total draft capital available than the Lions. Aside from the No. 1 overall pick, the Jaguars also have more picks in the middle rounds; Detroit does not have a pick between their projected third-round comp pick and the bottom of the fifth round (another comp pick projection) due to trades.

which teams have the most draft capital to spend on players in the 2022 NFL Draft? #1 – NYJ (all front loaded, no picks after the 5th round)

#2 – PHI

#3 – NYG

#4 – JAX

#5 – DET full listing of total draft value & every pick for all 32 teams (includes comp picks, see note) pic.twitter.com/sHK9Urd4dk — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 23, 2022

Note that the calculation does not factor in the Lions’ extra first-round pick in the 2023 draft, acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade.

