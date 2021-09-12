Cornerback Jeff Okudah left Sunday’s game early in the fourth quarter. The Lions fear Okudah has an Achilles injury, coach Dan Campbell said via Kyle Meinke of the Detroit News.

Okudah will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity.

Okudah went to the training room after a brief stop on the sideline, and the team announced a foot injury. He finished with four tackles and a pass breakup and got an earful from Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sideline after a 79-yard touchdown by 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.

Okudah, the third overall choice in 2020, played only nine games with six starts as a rookie before season-ending groin surgery in December.

Lions fear Achilles injury for Jeff Okudah originally appeared on Pro Football Talk