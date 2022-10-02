The Lions fans have turned on DC Aaron Glenn after another atrocious defensive half

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read

Earlier this week, Lions defensive coordinator was prominently mentioned as one of the hot potential head coaching candidates in the coming offseason. Based on the dismal performance of Glenn’s Detroit defense in the first half of the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks, that notion seems awfully puzzling.

Detroit entered the game with the NFL’s worst scoring defense, giving up over 31 points per game in the first three weeks. Seattle’s heretofore underwhelming offense darn near matched that total at halftime. Geno Smith and the Seahawks ran and threw at will against Glenn’s defense in the first half.

Lions fans definitely took note of how bad the defense is playing. And they placed the blame squarely on Glenn.

