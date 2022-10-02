The Lions fans have turned on DC Aaron Glenn after another atrocious defensive half

Earlier this week, Lions defensive coordinator was prominently mentioned as one of the hot potential head coaching candidates in the coming offseason. Based on the dismal performance of Glenn’s Detroit defense in the first half of the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks, that notion seems awfully puzzling.

Detroit entered the game with the NFL’s worst scoring defense, giving up over 31 points per game in the first three weeks. Seattle’s heretofore underwhelming offense darn near matched that total at halftime. Geno Smith and the Seahawks ran and threw at will against Glenn’s defense in the first half.

Lions fans definitely took note of how bad the defense is playing. And they placed the blame squarely on Glenn.

Geno Smith’s stats so far today… • 12 for 14

• 170 pass yards

• 40 rush yards

• 3 TDs

• 156.8 passer rating#Seahawks — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 2, 2022

There’s the context for the following tweets…

Lions always make subpar QBs look like Peyton Manning — Brad (@BradTheLionsFan) October 2, 2022

Aaron Glenn his fast going the way of Terryl Austin. — Brandon Kerr (@SFHCommish_1) October 2, 2022

I hope Aaron Glenn knocks his head coaching interviews out of the park this offseason. — Alex Reno (@alex_reno) October 2, 2022

I get he’s a rookie but how do you have that level of miscommunication after practicing with this team every day for the last four months — Hamza Baccouche (@HamzaPOD) October 2, 2022

These #Seahawks receivers face tougher coverage in 7 on 7’s. #SEAvsDET — Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey) October 2, 2022

I just don’t even want to watch this anymore. — Mike Payton (@POD_Payton) October 2, 2022

Defense is beyond embarrassing right now. Nothing is working. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) October 2, 2022

You literally couldn’t have been more wide open than Noah Fant was on that play. And even if lightning had struck and he had fallen down, there was nobody within 20 yards of Genius Smith. Not great! — Scott Warheit (@swarheit) October 2, 2022

11 Lions defenders on the field, and every single one of them was at least 20 yards away from the chance at defending Noah Fant on that 1-yard touchdown throw. Ford Field has gone completely silent. Seahawks 24, Lions 9 (5:04 2nd) — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) October 2, 2022

Aaron Glenn is totally an NFL head coach. Totally. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire