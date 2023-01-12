Lions fans trying to ‘deter’ Panthers, other teams from hiring OC Ben Johnson

If and when Ben Johnson interviews with the Carolina Panthers, he might have a few things to clear up.

The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is one of eight known candidates for Carolina’s head-coaching job. As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Monday, the Panthers have placed a request to speak with the popular play caller about their opening.

And he’s so popular, in fact, that the Detroit faithful are pulling out some interesting stops in an “attempt” to keep their offensive wiz in town . . .

I don’t know if any #Panthers fans have been on Lions Reddit, but it’s great.



They have dedicated threads about how terrible Ben Johnson is, presumably to dissuade anyone from hiring him. The comments are awesome too. Well done. https://t.co/LeFpApLKTV pic.twitter.com/90ANU8UpHx — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) January 11, 2023

The Lions, your favorite team’s favorite team (unless your favorite team is the Green Bay Packers), won the hearts of many in 2022. After a 1-6 start to the campaign, head coach Dam Campbell and his crew rattled off eight wins over their final 10 games—nearly clinching a playoff spot.

Johnson played an integral role in their success, orchestrating a unit that finished fourth in total offense (380.0 yards per game) and fifth in scoring (26.6 points per game). He also helped breathe new life into quarterback Jared Goff—who, over his last nine outings, completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,937 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

But if the Panthers want Johnson, they’ll have to settle for a man who apparently stares at a Chinese food menu during games, kicks dogs and grandmothers and eats ice cream with a fork.

