Lions fans showed up in a big way on Thursday night

There are many factors that influence the outcome of a football game. It's impossible to ever point to any one thing as the difference between victory and defeat, especially in a close game.

That said, on Thursday night in Kansas City, Lions fans helped make a difference.

It was supposed to be the coronation, the celebration. The moment that everyone in the building commemorated the Super Bowl win and parlayed a playoff-game feeling into a 1-0 start. This isn't L.A., where plenty of Rams fans yawned at the prospect of unfurling a banner and Bills fans infiltrated. This is Arrowhead. One of the biggest and best home-field advantages in football.

It wasn't as big as it usually is on Thursday night, thanks to the Lions fans who showed up early and made plenty of noise in support of their team.

I noticed it the moment we walked out for the pregame show on NBC. Lions fans were clustered all along the sideline behind the visiting team's bench. As the game got closer, they got louder. A "Let's go Lions!" chant broke out.

How could the team not notice it? How could they not take some solace in the idea that they weren't playing the role of Washington Generals to Mahomes and the Globetrotters? When the Lions came out before the game (and I know it's easy to say it now), I sensed something in their demeanor. (At least I picked them to cover the spread.)

The Chiefs still could have won the game. It mattered that they didn't have defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce. Beyond that, the Chiefs had too many self-inflicted wounds. Too many moments when they were caught against the ropes and didn't know how to punch back. Too many mistakes from too many players who needed to step up and make a difference. Too many efforts to get cute in short yardage and not just take the ball right up the middle. Too many instances of Andy Reid not performing like he usually does when he has extra time to prepare for a game.

We sensed the looming Lions takeover on Wednesday, when more and more Lions fans started showing up in Kansas City. It was a surprise; it reminded me of the days before Super Bowl XLVIII in New York, when many believed the Broncos would win — and when Seahawks fans gradually and consistently took over the town.

No, it doesn't directly impact what happens on the field. Yes, it makes a difference to the human beings who wear the uniforms and feel that extra little something that comes from expecting to see a sea of red and spotting instead a persistent wave of Honolulu blue.

It will be very interesting to see whether this continues in future road games, starting with Week 4 on a Thursday night at Lambeau Field. There are many Lions fans out there who have been waiting and waiting (and waiting) for a reason to embrace their team. They now are. And their presence and their voices could help make a difference for their team.