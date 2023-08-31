Lions fans react to the Vikings paying TE T.J. Hockenson big money

Jeff Risdon
Former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got exactly what he wanted. Hockenson and his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, agreed to a lucrative new contract that will make Hockenson the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

Hockenson will earn $68.5 million in his four-year extension, with a record-setting $42.5 million guaranteed.

The rich new extension caused quite a reaction in Lions land. Most of the social media response from Detroit fans and media reflected joyous glee that it wasn’t the Lions who paid Hockenson, while also being happy for a player who performed well in Detroit.

Just not that well…

Here are some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter) on the Vikings paying Hockenson like no other TE has ever been paid before.

