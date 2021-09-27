Lions fans react to Ravens K Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season on the spectacular leg of kicker Justin Tucker. Trailing by one point with three seconds left in regulation, Tucker drilled a 66-yard field goal to win the game. The kick marked the longest field goal ever in NFL history, beating out a 64-yarder by then-Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater back in 2013. Tucker was behind the logo when he kicked the football, and the ball bounced off of the crossbar and in to give Baltimore the win.

Following the Week 3 defeat, reactions of Lions fans started showing up online after arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history notched his second game-winning kick of 60-plus yards at Ford Field.

When I die I want y’all to service my funeral so y’all can let down one last time @Lions pic.twitter.com/5PHqGFEXwT — Pele (@LongLivePele) September 26, 2021

Priceless reaction through the goalpost on Justin Tucker’s 66-yarder. A Lions fan and a Ravens on either side of the aisle, experiencing their polar emotions pic.twitter.com/xM8A0rP59G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2021

Justin Tucker. Pray for Lions fans. pic.twitter.com/BoR9s4ho3w — Powdered Toast Man (@JustSterfry) September 26, 2021

Poor @Lions, losing on an @NFL record 66 yard FG by the @Ravens Justin Tucker. Check out the Detroit fans reaction go from ecstasy to despair… pic.twitter.com/H7A4dabpuy — Noah Davis (@noahcd28) September 26, 2021

The kick will forever go down in history. Lions fans unfortunately know how good the leg of Tucker is all too well, as he once again took a win from right under their noses.