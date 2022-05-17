Lions fans react to Matt Patricia’s Patriots press conference photo

If you ever need a definition of the term “persona non grata”, you don’t need a dictionary. Just check out Detroit Lions fans on social media whenever former head coach Matt Patricia is in the news.

Patricia’s three-year tenure in Detroit is one of the lowest points of a rather lengthy history of organizational failure. Fans will neither forgive nor forget just how badly Patricia stained the franchise with his “Patriot Way” experiment.

Now Patricia is back from whence he came, in New England. He’s working with the offensive line under mentor Bill Belichick. Patricia met with the Patriots media on Monday and Lions fans were quick to react and prove just how big of a persona non grata the old coach is in Detroit.

This is the Rocket Scientist who thought you had to rotate guards I sincerely hope he succeeds Belichick https://t.co/glgFhBOOrg — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) May 16, 2022

Much like how the One true ring of Power was used to try and subjugate Middle Earth into an era of darkness and despair in LOTR…. That damn pencil was Matt Patricia's instrument of subjugating Detroit into an era far darker than anything Sauron could have cooked up….. https://t.co/kPrS9sy3eb — Roar of the Lions UK (@ROTL_UK) May 16, 2022

Patricia flipping back to o-line. https://t.co/cfTIEZATQJ — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 16, 2022

Can we all admit this pencil soured the kool aid? Thank goodness it’s gone. Week 5 is going to be so much fun https://t.co/MPkKB7xvW9 — Honolulu Koolaid (@HonoluluKoolaid) May 16, 2022

This is the last face you see before your team cuts all of its key players and starts drafting players too slow for the NFL. https://t.co/gyrsOXvIrk — Matthew Kaatz (@mattkaatz) May 17, 2022

Top 2 hated Detroit sports figures and he not 2 #OnePride https://t.co/rEULLniPzZ — Tyrone (@calllll_em) May 17, 2022

Get this sentient pile of dirty laundry off my timeline. https://t.co/HEmOHOdd3P — Ben Koval (@BKlounger22) May 17, 2022

Someone should take this pencil away. When was the last time he had an idea worth writing down? You want to be quirky, earn it. Same with Bob Quinn's baseball bat. You at the plate, Bob? No? Then put the bat away. https://t.co/M5pZbm72PN — Lyal Clough (@LyalClough) May 16, 2022

1

1