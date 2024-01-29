Lions fans pack Ford Field to watch NFC Championship

As usual, Lions fans have shown up in the opposing stadium for a big road game.

They've also shown up in their own stadium.

Check out this video posted by former NFL defensive back Coy Wire. They're having a watch party at Ford Field, and the place is packed.

After a stunning first half, which has the Lions leading 24-7, the fans at Ford Field won't be leaving, any time soon. If this holds, they're about to have the biggest party the city has ever seen, with the Lions going to the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

And they'll probably have Ford Field filled to the rafters two weeks from now for that one.