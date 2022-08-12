Breaking News:

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PED violation

Lions fans, media celebrate the fantastic opening TD drive vs. Falcons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It did not take long for the Detroit Lions to show off the new and improved offense under rookie coordinator Ben Johnson. Detroit’s offense stormed down the field on the opening drive of the preseason kickoff against the visiting Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit efficiently drove 79 yards down the field in 10 plays, a nice mix of run and pass. After a poor first play, the five guys on the line completely dominated the Falcons defensive front. The Lions capped off the drive with RB D’Andre Swift sashaying into the end zone around the left side for a 9-yard touchdown.

The fans starving for some offensive excitement loved it. So did much of the Lions media. Here’s a sampling of the top reactions to the beautiful scoring drive.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

Recommended Stories