Lions fans, local and national media love the emotion in Dan Campbell’s emotional press conference

Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a tough one for the Detroit Lions. Losing on the last play of the game on a long field goal ripped the heart out of many in Lions land, including head coach Dan Campbell.

The coach was in tears after the game, choking back emotions as best as he could in his postgame press conference. The emotional intensity and honesty from Campbell struck a chord with Lions fans as well as the local and national media.

Here’s a sampling of some of the top reactions from Twitter after Campbell’s press conference.

Real talk: I love Dan Campbell. I'm rooting very hard for him to succeed. pic.twitter.com/JrN20mtTJ7 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 10, 2021

Maybe I’m in the minority, but I love seeing #Lions head coach, Dan Campbell cry after his teams close loss. It shows how much he cares. Bravo, D.C 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AjuoWSkZkT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 10, 2021

I love that Dan Campbell cried for his team. Such a Football Guy. pic.twitter.com/CIcs9Li8bL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 10, 2021

I love Dan Campbell

pic.twitter.com/YXnWy65xuf — Pierre (@DLFPtweets) October 10, 2021

Lions coach Dan Campbell tears up talking about how proud he is of the team’s fight. Detroit fell to 0-5 on another last-second field goal. (via @Lions) pic.twitter.com/PnnddhBjZa — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 10, 2021

I feel so bad for Motor City Dan Campbell… Just heartbreak — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) October 10, 2021

You can see why players are ready to run through a wall for Dan Campbell. He's got their back, instead of throwing them under the bus. pic.twitter.com/CLjHmeyLXH — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) October 10, 2021

Can’t not root for Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/O6lXZVcC1u — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 10, 2021