Lions fans, local and national media love the emotion in Dan Campbell’s emotional press conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a tough one for the Detroit Lions. Losing on the last play of the game on a long field goal ripped the heart out of many in Lions land, including head coach Dan Campbell.

The coach was in tears after the game, choking back emotions as best as he could in his postgame press conference. The emotional intensity and honesty from Campbell struck a chord with Lions fans as well as the local and national media.

Here’s a sampling of some of the top reactions from Twitter after Campbell’s press conference.

Recommended Stories