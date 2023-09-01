Lions fall short of upset against No. 5 Northwest Missouri

Aug. 31—The fifth-ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats came into Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Thursday night riding a 28-game winning streak against Missouri Southern. They left Joplin having gotten all they could handle from the Lions.

As a late fourth-quarter drive was cut short due to an interception by Jianni Angulo, MSSU's upset bid came to an end in a 31-24 loss.

"This is just the beginning and we build off of this and become even better from it," MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said.

The threat was still alive with 2:20 left on the clock and MSSU down 31-24, because right after the Bearcats scored to take their first lead of the game, their kicker sent the kickoff out of bounds. That allowed the Lions to begin their drive from their own 35 with three timeouts left.

The first play saw quarterback Luke Sampson connect with Deontay Campbell for a gain to get near midfield. Sampson's next pass was a shot down the sideline to Jaedon Stoshak that appeared to be a bit out in front. Stoshak and Angulo were battling for position and Stoshak looked to lose his balance right before Angulo came away with the catch.

The call was challenged by Bradley but ultimately held up. Northwest took over with 1:46 left on the clock. The Lions were unable to hold the Bearcats from getting a first down and the clock ran out.

"Our record doesn't indicate it last year at 4-7, but this is a good football team," Bradley said. "These kids have grit, they have fight. It's not shocking for me to see they're not going to just lay down and quit."

The Lions came out and hit a chunk play when redshirt-sophomore Sampson connected with redshirt-freshman wide receiver David Bethune for a 68-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

Bethune caught the pass in the middle of the field around the 40-yard line and had multiple players to beat. As a defender crashed from each side of him he found a burst of speed as he blew past everyone and into the end zone.

This came on the Lions' first drive of the game right after forcing Northwest Missouri to punt on its opening drive. The first quarter would end with that score on the board.

Prior to the second quarter, MSSU had marched downfield using seven plays to go 81 yards. The drive was capped off in the first play of the second quarter when Sampson and Campbell hooked up for a 9-yard touchdown to go up two touchdowns.

The next drive only took 1:45 for NWMSU as Mike Hohensee connected with Kashan Griffin for the team's longest play of the game for 47 yards down to the 1-yard line. That catch set up Hohensee's quarterback sneak for a touchdown on the next play.

Leading 14-7, the Lions got back into plus territory on the next drive but were forced to attempt a field goal. Former Cassville Wildcat Drake Reese nailed the 46-yarder to make it 17-7.

In the final six minutes of the half, the Bearcats scored 10 consecutive points to tie the game. Jay Harris ran one in from 2 yards out and then Cole Lammel drilled a chip-shot 24-yard field goal to tie it.

Coming out of halftime, Sampson found Stoshak streaking down the sideline and hit him in stride for another big chunk-play touchdown. This one went 62 yards for the score and came on a third and 13 situation. That was the second third and 13 the team converted. The Lions finished 50% on third-down conversions at 4 for 8.

"The areas where we have to be successful in situations is third down, red zone and then special teams," Bradley said. "Offensively, to keep drives alive you have to convert on third downs so that's huge that we were able to pick those up."

Special teams was a part of MSSU's game that stood out as all three punts from freshman Cory Mitchell were pinned inside the 20-yard line, forcing Northwest to start with not-so-good field position. Also, the kick coverage was efficient for the Lions, making tackles inside or near the 20. That is until the Bearcats fooled them with an onside kick late in the second quarter which led to the game-tying field goal at 17.

"Kudos. We saw some freshman, some first-time guys get some action in special teams. They did a great job," Bradley said. "Where we really struggled is they did a better job in their kick off return and then getting that big play in the first half (onside kick)."

It looked like momentum was swinging right back to MSSU at that point.

Eight minutes later, Hohensee connected with Trevon Alexander from 13 yards out to finish off a 15-play, 71-yard drive and tie the game for NWMSU.

Both offenses went silent for more than 15 minutes before the Bearcats rallied the longest drive of the game to take their first lead. That drive went 16 plays, 91 yards and took 8:39 to complete. It ended with another Harris rushing touchdown.

Former Joplin running back Glades led the team with 61 rushing yards. Sampson finished with 307 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-22 passing and just one interception. His leading receiver was Stoshak with 107 yards and one touchdown. Campbell had two grabs for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Harris did the heavy lifting for Northwest with 131 rushing yards on 27 carries to help keep the Bearcats' offense moving downfield most drives. He also tallied two rushing scores. Hohensee ran the ball eight times for 34 yards and one touchdown. Hohensee also threw one touchdown. He totaled 278 yards through the air and was 25 for 39 overall. His leading target was Kashan Griffin, with six catches and 111 yards. Trevon Alexander caught the lone touchdown pass and totaled 39 yards on four grabs.

Up next, Missouri Southern heads to Washburn University on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Ichabods fell to No. 4 Pittsburg State 34-7 on Thursday.

The Lions lost 37-20 against Washburn last year in Joplin.

"Go to work, put your head down," Bradley said of preparing for Week 2. "We have a deal where, after a win, after a loss, we only really show 15 clips. We show the good, the bad and the ugly."