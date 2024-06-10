Lions will face the Texans in Houston’s new uniform debut

Like the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans changed up their uniforms this offseason. When the Lions head to Houston in Week 10 to play at NRG Stadium, it will be the first time Houston wears their highly anticipated new red-based uniforms.

In a recent mailbag segment on the Texans website, Drew Doughty let the cat out of the bag that the Texans will debut their “Battle Red” uniforms against the Lions in Week 10 in Houston:

They’ll wear the Liberty White jerseys and pants in the home opener against the Bears. A few weeks later, they’ll don the City Inspired uniforms, which feature the H-Town Blue accent color, on October 6 against the Bills. The Battle Red uniforms debut on November 10 versus the Lions.

No word yet on which of the new uniform combinations the Lions will rock in the prime-time game. With Houston in red, the new base white Lions uniforms might look spectacular in the lights.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire