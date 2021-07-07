Lions will face a slew of top slot receivers in 2021

There will be trial by fire for the new Lions slot defenders in 2021. Detroit’s defense is set to face off against a slew of the NFL’s top slot receivers in the coming season.

It’s an area where opponents found ample success in 2020 against the Lions, primarily Justin Coleman and Darryl Roberts. Both of those slot corners are now gone, leaving Amani Oruwariye (118.9 passer rating allowed in the slot) and little-used Mike Ford to compete with free-agent signee Corn Elder (108.5 passer rating, 2 TDs allowed in the slot) to shore up the massive weakness.

The schedule does the Lions sot defenders no favors. Six of the top 11 slot receivers in Touchdown Wire’s rankings are on the docket, including Minnesota’s Adam Theilen twice.

Keenan Allen, Chargers – No. 2

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks – No. 3

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers – No. 4

Cooper Kupp, Rams – No. 5

Adam Theilen, Vikings – No. 6

Robert Woods, Rams – No. 11

The list doesn’t include Cleveland’s Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler who spends more than 55 percent of his snaps in the slot and has caught at least 72 passes in each of his seven NFL seasons. It also omits Green Bay’s Davante Adams, who snagged 48 of his 115 catches a year ago operating out of the slot, and it only seems like he made half of those against Detroit. Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd, Denver’s Jerry Jeudy and Chicago’s Anthony Miller are also capable weapons out of the slot.

It presents a huge challenge for Elder, Ford and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who once upon a time was a pretty good slot corner himself.

