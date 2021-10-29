Lions face decision on Taylor Decker next Wednesday

The 21-day window for Taylor Decker‘s return from injured reserve closes Wednesday. He is not ready to play, forcing the Lions to decide whether to activate him to the 53-player roster.

Lions coach Dan Campbell, though, said the team has no regrets at designating Decker to return Oct. 13.

“It’s tough to say because all parties felt like it was the right time to do it,” Campbell said Friday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We felt like, hey, he wanted to give it a go and certainly we would love to have him back, whenever he’s capable. And so it’s hard to look back and regret that move at the time knowing what we knew and where we were all at, all parties. But here it is.”

Decker injured the index finger on his left hand in practice leading up to the season opener. He has not played this season.

A day after returning to practice, Decker aggravated the injury and has not practiced since.

Campbell said the team has made no decision with “all options on the table” for now. Decker will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season if the Lions don’t activate him to the 53-player roster.

First-round choice Penei Sewell will remain at left tackle as long as Decker is sidelined.

