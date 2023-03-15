Lions expected to sign former Bears RB David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions are expected to sign former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It’s a three-year deal worth $18 million with $11 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it clear back in January that he wanted Montgomery back in Chicago. But it seems like the two sides couldn’t find common ground on an extension. Now, the Bears will have to face Montgomery twice a year.

