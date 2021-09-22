Lions expect Tyrell Williams to miss another game

The Lions were down a receiver in their Week Two loss to the Packers and they expect to be shorthanded again in Week Three.

Tyrell Williams suffered a concussion on a hit by 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt and he remained in the concussion protocol all of last week. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at his Wednesday press conference that there’s been no change to Williams’ status and that he is expected to miss their game against the Ravens.

Williams signed a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason. He had two catches for 14 yards before getting hurt in Week One.

Quntez Cephus led Lions wideouts with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in their 35-17 loss to the Packers. Trinity Benson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond also caught passes last Monday night.

