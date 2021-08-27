Lions expect Tyrell Williams back from groin injury for Week One

The Lions will close out the preseason on Friday night without wide receiver Tyrell Williams in the lineup, but they don’t expect him to be out for long.

Williams is dealing with a groin injury and head coach Dan Campbell said that the expectation is that Williams will be back at practice well ahead of the team’s opener against the 49ers.

“We’re just being smart with him,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’ll be down this week, but he’ll be OK. He ought to be back next week ready to go, so we’re being smart on some of these guys.”

Williams, who signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason, had two catches for 30 yards in the preseason opener.

