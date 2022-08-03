Lions expect Quintez Cephus to miss a short period of time with leg injury

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus needed assistance to leave the field on Tuesday after suffering an injury to his leg, but it should not be long before he’s able to rejoin the team at practice.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that Cephus avoided a major injury and is expected to miss a “short period of time” this summer.

Cephus is entering his third season in Detroit and coming off of a broken collarbone that limited him to five games during the 2021 season. He had 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns after posting 20 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Josh Reynolds are at the top of the depth chart at receiver as Detroit waits for first-round pick Jameson Williams to recover from the torn ACL he suffered while playing for Alabama in the national title game.

