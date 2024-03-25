Lions get an expanded den footprint with the NFL’s Global Markets Program

One of the ways the NFL is seeking growth around the world is through the Global Markets Program. The Detroit Lions are involved and now have four defined countries that are part of the expanded den footprint for the team.

On Monday, the Lions announced they have been awarded the marketing and partnership rights for Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The team gets greater access to local media and fans to help promote the Lions and the NFL overall.

From the press release via the Lions media staff,

First launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. NFL clubs can apply for rights to international markets by submitting proposals to the International Committee for review each year. Clubs are awarded rights for at least a five-year term through the program, and during this period can pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market.

The partnerships last five years and are not exclusive to just the Lions. Detroit is one of 10 teams with partnership rights to Germany. All four of the countries feature at least three NFL teams.

One of the clearer benefits for fans in the three European countries is that the Lions are overdue to play in an international game. With the Lions having territorial footprints in Germany and adjacent countries, it would seem to make a Lions date in Munich or Berlin more likely than a trip to London or Barcelona in the near future.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire