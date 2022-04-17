The news that the Lions have taken a closer look at Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett opens the door to the possibility that the Lions are thinking about life without Jared Goff. If they are, they need to be thinking about life with Baker Mayfield.

First, there’s the fact that former Browns G.M. John Dorsey works for the Lions. Second, there’s the fact that Mayfield’s attitude meshes completely with the kneecap-biting vibe that coach Dan Campbell is trying to instill in the organization.

Third, there’s the fact that Jared Goff is, well, Jared Goff. Remember when Campbell recently said that the team can win without an elite quarterback? That sort of says it all.

If the Lions are thinking about Mayfield, they’re keeping their cards close to the vest. But they should be thinking about him. He had two solid seasons. He could still be a very good NFL quarterback. And he would give the Lions their first quarterback with genuine, in-your-face swagger since Bobby Layne.

So let’s do it, Lions. For years after Dorsey welcomed his buddy boy Baker onto the Browns, Dorsey should be chomping bubblegum in the ear of anyone with the Lions who will listen to him.

Will the Lions eventually make a play for Baker Mayfield? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk