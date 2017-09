Just an American: My son has been there 4 days now. He was at anchor 3 miles out until last night. He has several friends that have been there a day after the storm was over. Please understand the island was destroyed! Trucks can't deliver because the roads were terrible before the storm. There is little to no communication and the leadership has little to no clue what they are doing down there. Be proud of the men and women we have sent their. They are solving problems that have NOTHING to do with this hurricane!