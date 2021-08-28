Lions end the preseason with 27-17 loss to the Colts

The Detroit Lions concluded the 2021 preseason with a hard-fought loss to the visiting Indianapolis Colts, falling 27-17 on Friday night.

The effort level was indicative of players fighting for their roster lives. Every rep saw max effort and intensity. Note that does not necessarily equate to outstanding execution, but it was entertaining and compelling action.

In general, the Lions defense stood out in the first half. With nearly all the projected starters sidelined, it was a chance for some reserves to make more of a name for themselves. Among those who stood out for the Lions defense: Derrick Barnes, Dean Marlowe, Kevin Strong, Mike Ford and A.J. Parker.

Tim Boyle led the Lions on a very impressive scoring drive before departing earlier than expected with a hand injury. Jermar Jefferson and Quintez Cephus thrived on the drive, and it helped key the Lions to a 14-9 halftime lead.

The Colts were the better team after halftime, as the deeper portion of the Lions offensive depth chart — outside of the running backs — was clearly inferior to their Colts counterparts. Indianapolis scored on its final three drives, while the Lions went interception-punt-downs to bow out meekly at the end.

The loss dropped the Lions to 0-3 in the exhibition season and extends the team’s preseason losing streak to eight. Detroit hasn’t won a preseason game since the third matchup of the 2018 campaign.