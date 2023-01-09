Lions end Packers’ playoff bid; Seahawks gain 7th and final spot

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Detroit Lions had nothing to play for but pride.

The Lions’ pride was plentiful Sunday night in Green Bay when they pulled off a 20-16 victory that doused the Packers’ hopes for a playoff spot.

With the Green Bay loss, the Seattle Seahawks gained the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Seattle will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild-Card round.

Ironically, the same Seahawks had knocked the Lions out of a possible playoff spot when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime earlier in the day.

The Lions trailed in the fourth quarter but scored on a 1-yard rush by Jamaal Williams with 5:55 left.

The Packers’ last hope ended when Kerby Joseph picked off Rodgers for the third time this season.

The Lions, perennial doormats, finished the season with a 9-8 record as they blossomed

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories