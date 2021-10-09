Lions elevate TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad for Week 5

The Detroit Lions have elevated tight end Shane Zylstra from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings in Minnesota. Zylstra could make his NFL debut in the Week 5 game.

The Lions used the standard elevation with Zylstra, an undrafted rookie from Minnesota State. He joined Detroit’s practice squad after being waived by the Vikings in the final roster cutdowns in September.

Zylstra provides some insurance at the TE spot, where Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson is questionable with a knee injury. The only other tight end on the Lions 53-man roster is veteran Darren Fells, who primarily serves as an in-line blocker. Zylstra played wide receiver in college and is the brother of Panthers WR Brandon Zylstra.