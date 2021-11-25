Lions elevate OL Parker Ehinger, place CB AJ Parker on IR

The injury-related changes continue to shift the Detroit Lions roster at the last minute every week. For Week 12, the Lions have lost a key cornerback.

Primary slot corner AJ Parker has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Parker was already ruled out for the Week 12 game, one of five Lions who are out with injury for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions opted to replace his roster spot by elevating OL Parker Ehinger from the practice squad. Ehinger has previous NFL starting experience and can play guard or tackle. Two of the players who are out are starting RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai and swing tackle Matt Nelson, so adding Ehinger bolsters the depth chart.