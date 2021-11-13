Lions elevate K Ryan Santoso from the practice squad to kick in Week 10

As is customary for Saturday afternoons, the Detroit Lions made their final tweak to the game roster for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a move everyone knew was coming, the Lions elevated kicker Ryan Santoso from the practice squad. Santoso will replace regular kicker Austin Seibert, who was ruled out for Week 10 with an ankle injury, Santoso previously filled in for Seibert in Weeks 3 and 4 when Seibert was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Lions didn’t make any other moves coming out of the bye.