Lions elevate Geronimo Allison and Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad

Veteran help is on the way for the Detroit Lions for Sunday’s home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Lions elevated wide receiver Geronimo Allison and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad for the Week 6 game.

Both Allison and Robey-Coleman are standard elevations, which means they will revert back to the practice squad after the game. The NFL altered the rules to allow teams to activate a total of 55 players for game days. It’s the first elevation of the season for both vets.

Allison provides a more proven outside threat for QB Jared Goff, who has struggled to find downfield targets. Robey-Coleman has years of starting experience in the slot and bolsters an inexperienced secondary that starts two undrafted rookies in Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker at CB.