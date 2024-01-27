Lions elevate FB Jason Cabinda, OL Michael Schofield

The Lions elevated fullback Jason Cabinda and offensive lineman Michael Schofield from the practice squad for the NFC Championship Game, the team announced.

They did not elevate veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

Cabinda has played the past two weeks, seeing action on seven offensive snaps and 19 on special teams in the win over the Rams and 11 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams in the win over the Bucs. He had one catch for no yards last week.

He played four games in the regular season, rushing one time for no yards and making four tackles.

Schofield provides depth with left guard Jonah Jackson ruled out with a knee injury. He has not played this season.