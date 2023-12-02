Lions elevate Bruce Irvin and Quinton Bohanna for Week 13

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin is set to make his debut in a Detroit Lions uniform in Week 13. The team elevated Irvin and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Irvin was signed to the practice squad in November but has not been elevated until this week. With the Lions pass rush struggling of late–only two sacks in three games–moving up Irvin is worth the try.

Bohanna has filled in capably in being elevated the last two games. If the Lions wish to play the big nose tackle again beyond Week 13, they’ll need to add him to the active roster.

The Lions also announced that injured LB Alex Anzalone did not travel with the team and was downgraded from doubtful to out, as was widely expected.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire