Lions earn special ‘Motor City’ boost in Madden 22 game

Playing as the Detroit Lions in the Motor City will mean something tangible in the latest edition of the popular Madden Football video game series from EA Sports.

Lions players will get a boost in their acceleration attribute when playing home games at Ford Field in Madden 22. The developers have added a unique home field advantage boost for every team, and the Lions get faster acceleration, befitting the team’s home in the stadium named after the maker of the Mustang.

It’s only a slight boost but every little bit helps when you’re trying to beat a trash-talking 11-year-old who plays 12 hours a day.

Every team got its own boost. Here are some of the others released via social media: