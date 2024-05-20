Lions earn the NFL’s top OL rating in aggregate rankings

There is no doubt about the ability of the Detroit Lions offensive line. It’s been a focal point for the team’s surge upward in the standings. The investment in the trenches has really paid off for Detroit.

But are they the best O-line in the league, even after losing Pro Bowl left guard Jonah Jackson to free agency?

Based on a combined aggregate ranking recently compiled, the answer is yes. Adding vet Kevin Zeitler and snagging sixth-round draft steal Christian Mahogany for upgraded depth posits the Lions on top of the OL heap.

Texans Wire editor Cole Thompson compiled the rankings by combining several different offseason offensive line ratings,

To arrive at our composite, we made an average of the most recent offensive line rankings at Footballguys, FTN Fantasy and Pro Football Network.

In doing so, the Lions came out on top. Detroit finished ahead of the Falcons, Eagles, Browns and Chiefs in the top five. Note that four of those teams were in the postseason after 2023.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Washington Commanders bring up the rear. New Orleans, Tennessee, Arizona and New England round out the bottom five. None of those teams finished 2023 with a winning record.

