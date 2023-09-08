Lions earn EKC Tournament title

Sep. 8—GRAYSON LAKE — The Boyd County girls golf team wrapped up an EKC Tournament championship on Tuesday at Hidden Cove Golf Course.

The Lions shot a collective 189. The event lasted just nine holes and the field consisted of five teams. Russell, Lewis County, Fleming County and Rowan County were part of the team festivities.

The Panthers finished second with a 220. Lewis County (230), Russell (230) and Rowan County (231) completed the final standings.

Greenup County, East Carter, West Carter, Morgan County, Nicholas County and Raceland each had competitors at the tournament but did not have the numbers to qualify for team consideration.

Greenup County's Cambria Burke carded a 36 to take the individual title. Boyd County's Kristen Ramey (39) and Morgan Kennedy (40) followed close behind to finish in second and third place, respectively. Fleming County's Sadie Price shot a 41 and West Carter's Kinzie Kilgore, East Carter's Emily Ledford and Lewis County's Laira Kennedy each posted a 44 to round out the top 5.

The group of golfers also comprised the EKC All-Tournament team.

Boyd County coach Missy Kennedy said her team is playing well at the right time. The postseason is on the horizon and she feels her team's chemistry will be an important asset moving forward.

"We were only a few points back from qualifying as a team for the KGCA All-State Tournament at UK," Missy Kennedy said. "They have all been working hard. We have really been focusing at this point of the season on our short-game and course management. We had a team talk about our mental game and supporting each other as golf is very individual but as a team, if one player is having a tough day, we need to pick each other up when out on the course."

"We look forward to regionals and it's going to be a great match with us," she added. "Mason County and Montgomery County have had some good team scores this fall. Next for us is the Grant County Invitational in Dry Ridge and then Morgan will head to All-State while the team will stay here and play in West Carter Invitational at Hidden Cove. We look forward to these last few weeks and the grind."

Morgan Kennedy also took medalist honors at the recent Highlands High School Invitational after firing a 66. Boyd County will compete in the Region 12 Tournament on their home course at Hidden Cove on Sept. 18.