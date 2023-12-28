The Lions drought is over and it feels so good

The Detroit Lions did something that we haven’t seen in this town for three decades. Some of my colleagues were graduating high school, while others like myself, were just figuring out how to walk when the Lions last won a division title. So much time has passed that gas prices have nearly tripled since 1993 and the division has been renamed from the NFC Central to the NFC North.

Since it became the NFC North in 2002, the division has been primarily dominated by the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The Packers have won the crown 12 times since then and the Vikings have done it five times. But the drought is finally over for Detroit.

On Christmas Eve, the Lions beat the Vikings 30-24 to win their first NFC North title. Despite intercepting Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens four times, the game was closer than it felt like it needed to be. In fact, it took a last minute interception from Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu to secure the win.

While the Vikings were driving in the closing minute of the fourth quarter, I got on my knees and legitimately started to pray. It felt like the Vikings were knocking on the door but the Lions did what they needed to do to shut that door and all of our prayers were answered.

I jumped to my feet and celebrated with friends and family. Tears filled my eyes and I just felt relieved that the Lions accomplished something that I had never seen in my life before. We got to watch our team put on the hats and shirts that read ‘2023 NFC North Champion.’ We get to look at the playoff graphics that read ‘clinched division’ under the Lions logo.

But the wight being lifted off our shoulders as fans is nothing to how it must have felt for these Lions players. Especially some of the longest tenured members of the team such as Taylor Decker, Tracy Walker and others. These players have been through it all during their tenure but their patience, hard work and dedication paid off.

For much of this season, I’ve said it publicly and privately that this is just a different team. Watching this Lions football team makes me feel a different way every week. But one thing that remains the same is that I like their chances against anyone they play.

If they play their game, they can beat anyone. Offensively, they can run with any team. Defensively, there are lapses in coverage but the “bend don’t break” mentality they seem to have adopted is enough to get it done. Most importantly, the Lions playoff push will have at least one home game.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen some playoff games for the Lions but they’ve all been on the road. In a few weeks, the Lions change that and I’d expect Ford Field to be louder than it’s ever been.

There’s plenty of football left to play but it can end sooner than expected if the Lions don’t play their best as a team. I’m relieved of what has transpired this season and I’m excited about the direction were headed. The fan in me believes we can go the distance but I’ll save that conversation for a different day. For now, I’m going to sit back and enjoy the ride.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire