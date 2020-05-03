Lions drafting D'Andre Swift is not great for either his or Kerryon Johnson's fantasy value

The Detriot Lions’ selection of D’Andre Swift in the 2020 NFL Draft was ... kind of odd.

And for backers of Kerryon Johnson, it was downright frustrating.

In the video above, analysts Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the backfield situation of the Detroit Lions.

Liz notes that one of the major assumptions many people came up with for why Johnson couldn’t stay on the field is due to his upright running style ... and then the Lions went and drafted a player who also was criticized for his high pad level in Swift!

Liz also notes that Swift is not a bruiser who could take over in goal-line situations — he’s a speedy runner with good hands ... not unlike Johnson.

Matt furthers the notion of this being an odd pick, saying that it’s a lose-lose situation for both backs, as they won’t complement each other, but instead compete.

All in all, this looks like a backfield that will be hard to trust in 2020 fantasy leagues.