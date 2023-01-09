The Lions draft slots in the 2023 first round are now set

It’s hard to believe it after the great way in which it finished, but the 2022 Detroit Lions season is now over. The Lions rallied from a 1-6 start to finish 9-8, capping it with a tough 20-16 win in Green Bay over the Packers in the NFL’s final regular-season game.

Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks had eliminated the Lions earlier in the day by beating the Rams in overtime. And with that, the Detroit draft slot is now set.

In the first round, the Lions have both their own pick and the Rams’ pick, thanks to the Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff trade. Los Angeles’ loss leaves the Rams with a 5-12 record. That brutal fall from Super Bowl champs earned the Rams the No. 6 overall pick.

The Lions will follow up that pick at No. 6 overall with their own pick at No. 18. Detroit and Pittsburgh each finished 9-8 but failed to make the playoffs. The Lions lost the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker with the Steelers to earn the 18th pick.

In the second round, Detroit will pick No. 49 with its own pick. The Lions also own the Vikings’ pick in the second round from the T.J. Hockenson trade. Minnesota currently holds the No. 60 pick but that is subject to change with how the Vikings finish in the postseason. The pick can be no higher than No. 56. Keep in mind the Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for tampering, so all the second-round picks will actually be one slot higher than listed.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire