Lions draft profile: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

One of the more popular projections for the Lions’ own first-round pick at No. 18 overall goes under the scouting microscope.

Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 193 (listed by Alabama)

Branch is 21 years old

Branch is billed as both a safety and a cornerback, and that’s a function of how Alabama used his skills. The junior primarily played in the slot as a hybrid role between the two positions. In his final season for the Crimson Tide, Branch recorded 58 tackles, 14 TFLs, two interceptions and three sacks while playing the “star” role — which translates to the NFL as a heavy nickel.

Pros

Consistently great tackling against the run and after the catch. Hits and wraps with strength and smart technique that could have him mistaken for a middle linebacker

Very quick eyes to process the play and lightning-quick reactions

Good body control and balance when getting to the point of attack

Very adept in trail technique coverage and cutting off throwing angles

Plays more physical than his size would indicate

Quick to sniff out screen, quick slants and gadget plays

Very good all-around athlete with twitch that he understands how to use

Instinctive in man coverage

Very rarely overruns a play or takes himself out of proper containment position

Excellent timing and execution in blitzing from the slot or inside the OT

Experienced playing in the slot and in the box

Cons

Smallish for the “heavy” nickel role in the NFL and doesn’t appear to have the frame to add much more mass

Top-end speed has been clocked over 22 MPH but he doesn’t always play to that level of speed

Less effective in coverage the farther away from the line of scrimmage he starts a play

Struggles navigating laterally in coverage in traffic more than expected

Can be passive in zone coverage transition zones

Needs to cut back on what will be illegal contact (or holding) in the NFL when facing quicker receivers out of the slot

Overall

Branch checks nearly every box for a slot/nickel back in the modern NFL. The first two games I watched (Auburn and Cincinnati in 2021), I was convinced I was watching an off-ball linebacker by the way Branch hits, tackles and attacks the run. Yet he’s got impressive man coverage skills in the slot and the quickness and body control to make that translate to the next level. Branch might be the best pound-for-pound tackler in the entire draft.

There are some drawbacks. He’s smaller than ideal, especially for the physical style Branch plays with. His initial coverage is fine, but he can get lost in the wash and his effectiveness declines away from the line.

We’re still a week away from the NFL scouting combine, but at this point, Branch might be my favorite option for the Lions with the No. 18 overall pick. Branch would be an instant starter in the old Will Harris role in Detroit.

