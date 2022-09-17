The Lions ruled center Frank Ragnow out for Sunday’s game and they are on track to be without another member of the starting lineup.

Left guard Jonah Jackson was downgraded from questionable to doubtful to play against the Commanders. Jackson is dealing with a finger injury.

If Jackson is inactive, the Lions will be without the entire planned interior of their offensive line. Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is on injured reserve, which had alread pushed Logan Stenberg into the starting lineup.

Evan Brown is set to play in place of Ragnow, but it’s unclear what the Lions will do at Jackson’s spot. Drew Forbes and Kayode Awosika are on the roster as backup guards and they could also move Penei Sewell inside to guard with Matt Nelson at right tackle.

The Lions also elevated tackle Dan Skipper and linebacker Anthony Pittman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Lions downgrade Jonah Jackson to doubtful originally appeared on Pro Football Talk