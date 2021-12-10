Lions down top two running backs with D’Andre Swift injured, Jamaal Williams on COVID-19 reserve

The Lions have a 1-2 punch at running back, but they’ll be punchless on Sunday against the Broncos.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, while Jamaal Williams has been placed on COVID-19 reserve. Swift leads the Lions with 555 rushing yards, while Williams is second with 459 rushing yards. No one else on the team even has 100 rushing yards this season.

Running backs Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike will carry the load against the Broncos.

The Lions also listed their leader in catches and receiving yards, tight end T.J. Hockenson, as doubtful with a hand injury.

