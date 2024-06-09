Lions take down Peach State in championship tune-up

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions had one more game to work out any issues and prepare for the AIF Championship Game on Friday. The Lions took care of business, defeating the Peach State Cats 62-12, ensuring they would be undefeated going into their showdown with Corpus Christi. You can catch the highlights in the video player above.

