Lions don’t have easy answers to replace Kalif Raymond vs. Seahawks

When the Detroit Lions placed starting wide receiver Kalif Raymond on the reserve/COVID-19 list late in the week, it left a bigger void in the offense than it might seem. Raymond’s modest statistics belie his importance to the Lions offense.

Raymond has just 11 receptions for 96 receiving yards in the last four games. His 15 targets in those games are also nothing exceptional. But his ability to impact the defense with his speed, as well as his fierce blocking, have helped the Detroit offense perk up in that timeframe. The larger issue is that Detroit doesn’t have anyone in reserve who can readily step in and do those things for the Lions offense.

KhaDarel Hodge is the most likely suspect to take over the reps and do what Raymond does. He’s a proven blocker and he does have some long speed, but Hodge just hasn’t materialized as a route runner or trustworthy target. If Tim Boyle is at quarterback instead of Jared Goff, Hodge’s potential takes a hit too; Hodge at least worked with Goff during their Rams tenure together.

It would be lovely if Trinity Benson were capable of stepping up. Based on what we’ve seen from Benson, that would be an unexpected development. He’s been a healthy scratch even when the Lions have been injury-depleted, and his lack of blocking toughness makes him a poor replacement for Raymond. Benson does have the speed to make the defense account for him, however.

Tom Kennedy could play a bigger role. Coming off his biggest NFL outing to date (21 snaps, two receptions for 16 yards), Kennedy’s ability to get open on quick slants/outs can help fill that part of Raymond’s role. He’s shown himself a capable blocker in preseason opportunities as well. There’s also a chance the Lions could elevate rookie Javon McKinley or newcomer Juwan Green from the practice squad.