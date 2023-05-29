The Lions don’t have anyone 30 or older on defense

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn still looks fit enough to play cornerback, something he did at a very high level in the NFL. But at 50 and with white facial hair, Glenn’s age is given away.

There aren’t any greybeards on Glenn’s defense in Detroit right now. In fact, the current Lions defense doesn’t feature a single player who is 30 years of age or older.

The oldest player on the Lions defensive roster right now is Christian Covington. The veteran defensive lineman is 29. Covington turns 30 in October. Defensive backs Tracy Walker and Cam Sutton are 28, as are linebackers Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Somewhat incredibly, EDGE Romeo Okwara is only 27 despite entering his 8th NFL season.

Last year, Michael Brockers was over 30, but the veteran lineman is no longer in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire