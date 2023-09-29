Lions dominating Packers 24-3

The Lions have 24 points and 206 yards, and it is getting ugly for the home team in Green Bay.

The Packers have only 1 yard after four possessions and trail 24-3.

Green Bay took an early 3-0 lead on a drive it gained no yards, using Rudy Ford's interception of Jared Goff for an Anders Carlson field goal. Since then, it's been all Lions.

Detroit has gone touchdown, touchdown, field goal and touchdown on its past four drives.

David Montgomery has touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards, and Jared Goff has 114 passing yards.

Jerry Jacobs has an interception of Jordan Love, who is 1-of-7, and Aidan Hutchinson and Isaiah Buggs each have a sack of Love.

At this rate, the Lions might threaten the Dolphins' 70 points of last week. (Joking. Maybe.)