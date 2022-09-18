Lions dominating Commanders in first half

It’s getting ugly for the Washington Commanders.

Carson Wentz has been sacked three times while only completing three passes, Jared Goff has two touchdown passes, and the Lions have a 22-0 first half lead.

Lions first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson has been outstanding, with two sacks of Wentz. He’s going to be a problem for opposing offenses for many years to come.

The Lions have limited running back D'Andre Swift‘s work as he recovers from an ankle injury, but he has gained 56 yards on just three carries.

So far, this is looking like the biggest blowout of the day.

