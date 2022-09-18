Lions dominating Commanders 22-0 at halftime

In one of the ugliest first-half performances in franchise history, the Washington Commanders trail the Detroit Lions 22-0 at halftime.

Things started out good for Washington’s defense, with linebacker Jamin Davis bringing down Detroit quarterback Jared Goff on a third down to force a punt on the game’s first possession.

However, that’s where the positivity ended for the Commanders in the first half.

Without three starting offensive linemen, the Lions bullied the Commanders up front throughout the first half. A pair of big plays, one in the passing game from Goff to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for 49 yards and a 50-yard run by D-Andre Swift, set the Lions up in excellent field position on their second and third possessions, respectively. Washington’s defense answered the challenge, holding the Lions to a field on the first possession and forcing a turnover on downs on the second.

Due to that turnover on downs, the Commanders began their next possession from their own three-yard line. Quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back to pass, and left tackle Charles Leno was beaten on the play as Detroit defensive Charles Harris sacked Wentz and forced a safety for the Lions.

The free kick was returned deep into Washington territory setting up Detroit’s first touchdown from Goff to St. Brown.

More three and outs from Washington’s offense led to good field position for the Lions, who took full advantage. After another field, the Lions scored their second touchdown when Goff found wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a three-yard touchdown. At this point, it was 22-0 in favor of the Lions.

The Commanders didn’t get their first first down until 5:45 remaining in the first half when Wentz found wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a nine-yard gain. That would be the end of Washington’s offensive output for the first half.

Wentz completed nine of 17 passes for 59 yards. The Commanders finished with just 56 total yards and two first downs, while the Lions had 250 total yards in the first half.

Story continues

The Commanders will begin the second half on offense.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire