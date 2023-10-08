Lions dominate winless Panthers

In another indication that this is a different team, the Lions did exactly what a contender should do at home against a bad opponent: They dominated.

Detroit jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, extended it to 28-7 in the second quarter, and waltzed through the second half on the way to an easy 42-24 win.

The 4-1 Lions are legit contenders, easily the best team in the NFC North and a sleeper pick for the Super Bowl. They're playing at a very high level on both sides of the ball.

The 0-5 Panthers look like the worst team in the NFL. That hurts, especially when they've already traded their 2024 first-round draft pick to the Bears to move up and select Bryce Young first overall this year. Young may some day be a good NFL quarterback, but right now he's not.

The Lions got a very good day from pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who can hardly be blocked without holding him. Also impressive was Jared Goff, who completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. And David Montgomery carried 19 times for 109 yards.

This Lions team is something special, and Detroit fans had plenty to cheer about today.