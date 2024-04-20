Lions Dominate on Senior Day to Claim the Series Against Missouri Western

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions took time to recognize their 9 seniors before Saturday’s for their effort to the program. The Lions defeated the Griffons, 14-6, to win game two and claim the series.

UT Drew Davis, INF Henry Kusiak, INF Tyler Ferguson, OF Ryan Cline, LHP Cale McCallister, OF Case Tucker, INF Garrett Rice, LHP Jacob Davis and RHP Kyle Stoddard were the 9 that were recognized.

Missouri Southern scored 12 runs in the first two innings due in large part to the Griffons walking the batters or the Lions scoring on a hit by pitch.

Drew Townsend went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s. Will Doherty was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s. Nate Mieszkowski finished with 3 RBI’s and Chayton Beck and Ethan Clark both finished with a RBI.

Trent Harris earned the win after pitching 6 innings, striking out 4 and only allowed three runs.

MSSU improves to 35-11 on the year and 22-7 in conference play. They’ll look to get the sweep tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. against the Griffons.

