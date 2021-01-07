Lions DL coach Bo Davis leaving for the Texas Longhorns
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis is heading back to collegiate coaching. Davis has accepted a position with the Texas Longhorns programs, per numerous reports.
Davis coached the Lions defensive line for the last three seasons. He has ties to the Texas program; Davis was on the Longhorns staff from 2011-2013 under then-head coach Mack Brown.
Prior to joining the Lions, Davis coached for one season at Texas-San Antonio. More prominently, the former LSU defensive tackle also coached at LSU and Alabama, where he coached then-Lions DT A’Shawn Robinson and Da’Shawn Hand in college. He worked closely with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Alabama, as did new Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian.
