Lions designate QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve

The Detroit Lions are adding some help to the quarterback room in the coming days. Reserve QB Tim Boyle has been designated to return from the team’s injured reserve list.

Boyle has not played in the regular season. He suffered a thumb injury in the preseason and has been on the IR for the entire first nine weeks. Boyle signed in the offseason with Detroit after serving as Aaron Rodgers’ top backup in Green Bay in 2020. He and David Blough battled for the No. 2 spot behind Jared Goff all summer, a competition that was rendered moot when Boyle suffered the thumb injury.

The Lions have 21 days to either activate Boyle and place him on the 53-man roster or have Boyle revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Detroit activated LT Taylor Decker and DE Kevin Strong from IR over the bye week.