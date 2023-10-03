Lions designate Julian Okwara for return from IR

Linebacker Julian Okwara is on his way back to the Lions lineup.

Okwara went on injured reserve ahead of Week One because of an arm injury and became eligible to return to practice with the team this week. Okwara is practicing with the team on Tuesday and is eligible to be put back on the active roster at any point in the next three weeks.

The 2020 third-round pick has 47 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 29 career games.

Reporters at Lions practice also note that left tackle Taylor Decker, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and safety Kerby Joseph are all practicing. Vaitai (knee) and Joseph (hip) did not play in last Thursday's win over the Packers while Decker said he aggravated his ankle injury in the win.

The Lions won't announce participation levels for Tuesday's workout. The first injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Carolina will come out on Wednesday.